Venkatesh Voiceover For Vishnu Manchu’s Mosagallu

Vishnu Manchu’s high octane action thriller Mosagallu is one of the most awaited films. It is a crossover film being made simultaneously in Telugu and English. The film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Vishnu Manchu who is also producing Mosagallu is promoting the film like never before. While Venkatesh released the film’s title key theme music, Allu Arjun unveiled its teaser.

Another interesting update about the film is Venkatesh lends his voice. He will narrate the film’s story from start to end.

The makers wanted a star hero to give voice for the film and when approached, Venkatesh happily gave his nod.

Venkatesh’s voiceover will surely be a big boon for the film which is already making enough noise ever since teaser was released.

Jeffrey Chin is directing the film where Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as Vishnu’s sister.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty makes Tollywood debut with the flick.

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra, Navdeep and others.

Crew:

Producer – Vishnu Manchu

Executive Producer- VijayKumar R

Director – Jeffrey Gee Chin

DOP – Sheldon Chau

Production Design – Kiran Kumar M