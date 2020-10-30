Versatile pan-India actor Rana Daggubati unveils the Teaser of Sumanth’s ‘Kapatadhaari”.

There is a reason Sumanth is saying that everything that happens in this world has got a cause. It’s related to the theme of his upcoming movie ‘Kapatadhaari’, an emotional suspense thriller. After meaningful films like ‘Malli Raava’, ‘Subrahmanyapuram’ and ‘Idam Jagath’, the talented actor is now doing this promising film in the direction of Pradeep Krishnamoorthy. Produced by Lalitha Dhananjayan and presented by G Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers And Distributors in Telugu and Tamil, the film’s exciting Teaser was on Thursday unveiled by Telugu cinema’s hulk and versatile pan-India actor Rana Daggubati.

The Teaser hints that the story of ‘Kapatadhaari’ was woven around the idea that there is a strong reason behind everything that happens in the universe. Sumanth, who plays a traffic cop in the movie, requests cops that he will take part in their investigations into a murder, only to be warned that he better stay away from the investigation process. The incidents in the Teaser surely pique the viewer’s interest.

Towards the end of the Teaser, someone utters the line, ‘Vaadi asalu moham daachukovadaniki veshalu maarche vyakthi’, only adds to the sense of mystery. In the background, we hear these lines in a song: