VETURI PRABHAKARA SHASTRY JAYANTHI OBSERVED

The 133 Jayanthi of the renowned scholar Sri Veturi Prabhakara Shastry was observed by TTD in Tirupati.

Considered as the chief architect for popularising Srivaru in the world of Bhakti, Sri Shastry made impeccable contributions in glorifying Lord Venkateswara.

On this occasion, floral tributes were paid to the life-size bronze statue of the eminent scholar located in front of SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati by former Purana Ithihasa Project Special Officer Dr Samudrala Lakshmaiah on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Lakshmaiah said, Veturi Prabhakara Shastry transcribed the inscriptions and Annamacharya Sankeertans and did great service to literature.

He said, it give him immense pleasure to note that TTD is remembering and honouring the services of great personalities by observing their birth and death anniversaries in a befitting manner.

Later, scholars met at SV Oriental College and recalled the services of Sri Shastry and his contributions to TTD and literature.

Registrar SV Vedic University Ramachandra, Oriental College Principal Surendra and others participated.