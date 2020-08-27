Veyi Shubhamulu Kalugu Neeku title logo and Motion poster launched by Nani

Sivaji Raja’s son Vijay Raja’s new film was titled as “Veyi Shubhamulu Kalugu Neeku”. The film is being canned under Jaya Durga Devi Multimedia banner and Thumu Narasimha Patel is producing it. Raams Rathod is directing this thriller film. Happening hero Natural Star Nani unveiled the title logo and motion poster and conveyed his best wishes.

Speaking on this occasion, Sivaji Raja said “I thank director Raams Rathod and producer Thumu Narasimha Patel for believing in my Son Vijay Raja. The film beginned it’s shoot with Hero Naga Shourya’s clap and now I thank Hero Nani for launching film title logo and motion poster. The film has wrapped 30 days shoot and now next schedule will begin in Vizag and Araku locations. I wish the film will be super hit”.

Hero Vijay Raja said “I thank my producer and director for giving this opportunity. I thank Hero Nani garu for releasing my movie title poster and motion poster. It’s a special day for me as hero Nani released the Poster”.