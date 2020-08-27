Veyi Shubhamulu Kalugu Neeku title logo and Motion poster launched by Nani

Speaking on this occasion, Sivaji Raja said “I thank director Raams Rathod and producer Thumu Narasimha Patel for believing in my Son Vijay Raja. The film beginned it’s shoot with Hero Naga Shourya’s clap and now I thank Hero Nani for launching film title logo and motion poster. The film has wrapped 30 days shoot and now next schedule will begin in Vizag and Araku locations. I wish the film will be super hit”.
Hero Vijay Raja said “I thank my producer and director for giving this opportunity. I thank Hero Nani garu for releasing my movie title poster and motion poster. It’s a special day for me as hero Nani released the Poster”.
Movie Title : Veyi Shubhamulu Kalugu Neeku
Banner : Jaya Durga Devi Multimedia
Actors : Vijay Raja, Tamanna Vyas, SIvaji Raja, Satyam Rajesh, Gnana Priya, Venkat Narayan, Sana, Ananth, Chammak Chandra, Mirchi Hemanth, Rohini, Jabardasth Apparao, Jabardasth Murali, Raising Raju, Gaddi Subbrao, Rajendra Kumar, Kota Yashwanth
Technicians :
Story, Dialogues : Sreenath Reddy
Cinematographer : K Bujji
Music director : Gyaani SIngh
Art Director : B Jagan
Co director : Prakash
Costumes : L Kishore Kumar
Stills : N Venkatesh
Editor : Vinod
Fight Master : Devaraj
VFX : Rajesh Pala
Designs : Vikram Designs
Lyrics : Chirravuri Vijay Kumar, Ganesh, Vasanth
PRO : harsha
Production Controller : Vikram Ramanna
Executive Producer : M Ranga Reddy (Bhargav Arts)
Producer : Thumu Narasimha Patel
Screenplay, Director : Raams Rathod