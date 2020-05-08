VH asks Govt to review its decision on pharma city

Former MP and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao Today urged the state government to review its decision of establishing a pharma city in the state capital at Kandukur village.

He said that the establishment of the pharma city might lead huge amount of human and animal loss in the same way as the deadly Vizag gas leakage incident. He urged the state government to take steps to not make Kandukur into another Vizag. Rao made it clear that the residents of Kandukur especially farmers were opposing the formation of the pharma city. He expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the victims of the tragic gad leakage incident at Vizag based LG polymers.

He demanded the AP state government to take steps for providing the best medical treatment to the gas affected patients. He also demanded the state government to find out the actual culprits behind the incident.