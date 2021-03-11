VH slams KTR on Vizag steel plant issue

Veteran Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao today slammed state Industries Minister KTR over his statement on the issue of Vizag Steel plant and asked the minister as to why he did not have the same amount of love on farmers of the state.

He called upon the farmers of the state to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS party of the state. Referring to the statement of KTR that the TRS party would raise its voice against the Vizag steel plant issue, VH asked as to why the TRS party was not raising its voice on the controversial three farm laws introduced by the central government.

He asked the farmers’ community to thing about the statement of KTR and ensure the defeat of the TRS party in the upcoming MLC elections while noting that the ruling party would clear its stand on the controversial farm laws only after its defeat.