VH warns Govt of stalling uranium extraction

Senior Congress leader and Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao today warned the state government that the Congress party would stall the ongoing uranium extract on process being undertaking at Nallamalla forest of nagarkurnool district if it did not take any steps t to immediately suspend the same. He said that the the process of uranium extraction had once again begun at the forest at a time when the whole country was finding ways to beat the deadly corona virus.

He claimed that the state government had received a letter from the central government asking it provide the details of animals and plants present in the Nallamalla forest. He said that while CM KCR had made it clear that they would not allow the uranium extraction in the forest area, the union minister Prakash Javdaekar had also made it clear that that they would carry out the uranium extraction at any cost. He demanded the state government to spell out its exact stand on the issue and added that the state government must not allow the uranium extraction in the forest area at any cost.