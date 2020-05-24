30.6 C
VHP warns of organising Kara Seva  against TTD’s decision to auction its properties

The state unit of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today warned AP government of facing dire consequences if it went ahead with its decision to auction 23 properties belonging to TTD in Tamil Nadu state. It made it clear that it would not allow the government to execute its conspiracies against the TTD and its properties.

In a statement it made it clear that nobody had any right touch the properties of the TTD. It said that the devotees f Swami Venkateswara donated the said lands with a lot devotion. It said that it was illegal to auction the lands in the name of unviability . It warned the state government that it would give a call to hold another Karanseva on the issue.

