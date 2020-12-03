Victory Rallies Banned for 48 hours in GHMC

Taking out Victory rallies by the winning candidates and political parties in the GHMC limits was prohibited for 48 hours from Friday morning.

As the counting of votes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections is slated for Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar has issued the ban order.

The Commissioner said that 15 counting centres were arranged in the GHMC limits. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all the counting centres, to prevent any untoward incidents. Those who are having the permission letter alone will be allowed into the counting centres, he added.