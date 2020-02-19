Victory Venkatesh’s ‘Naarappa’ At 12,000 Acre Therikaadu Red Desert

Victory Venkatesh who has delivered back to back blockbusters is now shooting his next, ‘Naarappa’. This is an official remake for Tamil Blockbuster Hit ‘Asuran’. D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu are Producing ‘Naarappa’ under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners in Sreekanth Addala’s Direction. ‘Narappa’ is currently canning crucial action sequence under the supervision of popular fight master Peter Heins at Tamil Nadu.

Fight Master Peter Heins said, ” We shot an action sequence at Red Desert in Tamil Nadu for 10 days. This will be a major highlight in the film. ‘Naarappa’ is a thrilling experience for Venkatesh Garu and me.”

Director Sreekanth Addala said, ” ‘Naarappa’ is the most powerful and emotional character. The audience will witness a new Venkatesh Garu as ‘Naarappa’.”

Co-Producer Devi Sridevi Satish said, ” We shot key action sequence under the supervision of Fight Master Peter Heins for ‘Naarappa’ at Therikaadu near Thirichendur in Tamil Nadu. This area which is spread in over 12,000 acres is known as The Red Desert of Tamil Nadu.”

Executive Producer Vijay Shankar Donkada said, ” We have already completed 27 days of shoot for ‘Naarappa’. This on-going schedule will progress in a non-stop manner. We will film crucial scenes in this schedule.”

Victory Venkatesh starrer ‘Naarappa’ has, Cinematography: Syam K Naidu, Music: Mani Sharma, Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh, Art: Gandhi Nadikudikar, Story: Vettrimaran, Script Consultant: Satyanand, Fights: Peter Heins, Vijay, Lyrics: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Suddala Ashok Teja, Anantha Sreeram, Krishnakanth, Kasarla Shyam, Stills: Narayana, G Sreenu, Publicity Designer: Raam Pedditi, Finance Controller: G. Ramesh Reddy, Production Controller: Ramabalaji D, Production Executive: AP Paul Pandi, Executive Producer: Vijay Shankar Donkada, Co-Producer: Devi Sridevi Satish,

Produced by D. Suresh Babu, Kalaippuli S. Thanu

Directed by Sreekanth Addala