Victory Venkatesh’s ‘Naarappa’ Shooting Resumed

Producers Suresh Babu, Kalaippuli S. Thanu said, ” We started the shoot of ‘Naarappa’ at Paaltur village in Uravakonda at Anantapur District and shot key action sequence at Kurumalai and in Therikaadu Red Desert near Thirichendur in Tamil Nadu. The shoot has been stalled in the wake of Corona Pandemic and we have resumed the shoot recently at Hyderabad taking all precautionary measures. We are currently filming crucial scenes and climax involving Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and other principal casts. With this ongoing schedule, 80% of the shoot will be completed. By completing the remaining flashback sequences, we will bring the film to the audience very soon.”
Victory Venkatesh starrer ‘Naarappa’ has Priyamani, Karthik Ratnam, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala as principal cast
Cinematography: Syam K Naidu, Music: Mani Sharma, Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh, Art: Gandhi Nadikudikar, Story: Vettrimaran, Script Consultant: Satyanand, Fights: Peter Heins, Vijay, Lyrics: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Suddala Ashok Teja, Anantha Sreeram, Krishnakanth, Kasarla Shyam, Finance Controller: G. Ramesh Reddy, Production Controller: Ramabalaji D, Production Executive: AP Paul Pandi, Executive Producer: Vijay Shankar Donkada, Co-Producer: Devi Sridevi Satish,
Produced by D. Suresh Babu, Kalaippuli S. Thanu
Directed by Sreekanth Addala.