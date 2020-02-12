Vijay Deverakonda’s ROWDY WEAR collaborates with Myntra

It’s been one and half years that hero Vijay Deverakonda has launched his clothing line “ROWDY WEAR.” The clothing line has garnered an impeccable response from Vijay followers and fans. In order to take it to the next level, ROWDY WEAR has associated with Indian fashion e-commerce company, Myntra.

Speaking at 2020’s first Sundowners party, Vijay said, “ROWDY WEAR is meant for street style fashion and youngsters have received it with big arms. On that note we are launching ROWDY WEAR footwear and accessories like mugs, slates, belts and bottles. This year we are taking the brand to next level and so we are collaborating with Myntra because it has a wider reach. I’m really happy with it.”

Myntra representative Amar said, “It’s a feast for any fans to have ROWDY WEAR in Myntra. We are doing a drop model and first for any brand in Myntra. Tomorrow 6 PM, the first drop will go live for two hours. We are committed to bring more models and more styles to Myntra. Happy to have you guys on board. Thank you”