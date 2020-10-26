Super star G Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala started the prestigious film company Sri Vijaya Krishna movies in the year 1972 and produced several super hit films including meena, hema hemilu, Antham kadhidhi arambham and many more which was crucial in sri vijaya nirmala garu achieving the guiness book of world records and also established quality a post production studio dub, edit suites and outdoor units.

The organisation which will be completing its golden jubilee (50) years, in 2022 was relaunched by her son Dr. Naresh Vijaya Krishna and grand son Naveen Vijaya krishna, in the name of VIJAYA KRISHNA GREEN STUDIOS PVT LTD. The prime focus being software and hardware for film making, Real Estate and constructions. 26th Oct 2020. The CORPORATE OFFICE at nanakramguda was inaugurated today Padmabushan Super star G Krishna had cut the ribbon for the command center while hero Sudheer had cut the ribbon for Chairman chamber and conference hall, Milk boiling ceremony was done by Smt.Priya sudheer.

The original Producers of vijaya krishna movies the brothers of Late Sri Vijaya Nirmala Mr.Ravi Kumar and Mr.Ramanadh had launched the admin and reception blocks the pooja was performed by The Vice President of the company Mr.Naveen Vijayakrishna. The ceremony presided by the chairman of the company Dr.Naresh Vijaya Krishna (Film Actor). Family members and friends have participated in this event.