Vijayasanti expresses anger over growing number of atrocities against women in Telangana

The fire brand leader of Congress party Vijayashanti today expressed her anger over the failure of the state government in containing the atrocities against the women of the state.

She said that she was pained a lot at the mass rape of a woman in Nizamabad. She also said that the tall promises being made by the rulers of the state over preventing the atrocities have turned out to be mere writings on the water. Reacting on the issue on her Facebook account, she said that the rape incident took place at a stone’s throwaway from the district collectorate.

She said that the death of an orphan girl at Ameenpur orphanage had already created a sensation in the state. She wondered if the laws enforced by the state were having any impact on the perpetrators of crimes against the women. Targeting CM KCR on the issue, she asked KCR to realise the insecurity being felt by the women of the state.