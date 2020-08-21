Vikramarka praises TS Governor for her remarks

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka today praised the governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan for her negative and bitter comments against the state government and urged her to implement them instead of confining herself to mere lip service.

Speaking to media persons at Assembly media point he said that it was heartening that the governor of the state spoke about the health of the people of the state. He demanded the state government to extend Covid 19 treatment to all poor patients of the state free of cost in the same manner as the free supply of the ration. Targeting CM KCR he alleged that the CM was leader without any human values.

He demanded the CM to Tender his resignation. He said that most of the CMs of different states of the Country with rich moral values had resigned from their posts following the comments made the governors of their respective states. He made it clear that the governor had written her letter to the State government after realising the potential threat of Covid 19 in advance. He also said that the governor had also asked the state government to fill up the vacant posts of doctors and Para medical staff in the health department of the state.

He alleged that the state government had neglected the suggestions made by the governor. Vikramarka said that they also wrote letters to the state government on the issue. He said that it was not good on the part of the ruling party leaders to criticise the governor for her good suggestions.