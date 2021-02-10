Vikramarka slams Govt on Rythu Bandhu arrears

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka today slammed the state government and alleged that it was cheating the farmers of the state in the name of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He alleged that CM KCR had stopped the subsidies of several schemes introduced by the Congress party-led state government during its rule. He made these remarks during his interaction with the farmers of the state at Kadem.

As part of the face to face program launched by CLP. The party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MLC Premsagar Rao, Kisan Congress Cell State Chairman Anvesh Reddy also took part in the program.

Speaking on the occasion Bhatti alleged that the CM KCR government had stopped the subsidies of the farmers after the launch of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said that the people of the state and farmers had now understood the frauds of the CM. He claimed that the Rythu Bandhu scheme was helping those landlords with hundreds of acres of land and those who own barren land and added that it was not helping the real farmers. He said that the farmers were not recovering their investment from the cultivation of the crops. He said that the farmers were suffering a lot due to the non-provision of the subsidies of the past governments.

He alleged that CM KCR had changed the design of the Sadarmat project launched by the then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh state. He said that the Congress-led state government used to maintain the farmers of the last Ayacutt of the Karem project and added that the KCR government had forgotten about its maintenance. He said that 101 employees of the Kadem project out of 130 employees appointed by the congress led state government were removed by the present government . He alleged that the KCR government was maintaining the project with just 29 employees.