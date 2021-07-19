Finance Minister T Harish Rao today said that Telangana Government extends all support for basic facilities, dump yards, cemeteries and green park areas in the State.

He participated in some development programs in Siddipet and appreciated Autodrivers credit cooperative society in the district. This society to become ideal to others in the state as the government developed the district in all sectors. He attended a few programs including one the society and wished it better future. The minister distributed uniforms to 137 auto drivers on the occasion. The minister expressed hope that the auto drivers encourage their children to become collectors or doctors and engineers. They must give higher education to the children and the government will extend necessary support in this regard, he said.

The auto drivers are disciplined and should serve people he said. Their unity appears in the auto-drivers society and as the members are able to save the amounts the minister said. The minister said that the auto drivers will get Rs 10000 loan on low interest. This will help them sustain in the field to serve the people. Harish Rao appealed to the auto drivers to follow corona protocols to serve the people and maintain their families for a better future.

He also distributed essential commodities worth Rs 1350 each to 270 education workers. Harish Rao started digital classes at the Government High School at Indira Nagar in the district. Now some people are asking me to get seats in this school and it is a good sign, he said. While MLAs and ministers seek to get the seats in corporate and big private schools, he added. With this the local people changed the trend and I welcome it, the minister noted.

The Minister has appreciated efforts being made to see that the strength in the government schools is increased. At Madina Function hall, with MLA Faruq Hussain, the minister distributed 26 corpse boxes and related freezers to preserve them for Gajwel, Sidhipet and Dubbaka.