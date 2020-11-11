Vinod talks foreign affairs OSD on investment

Telangana planning Commission deputy chairman and former MP, B Vinod Kumar today said that the state and Hyderabad are favourite destinations for investments, and tourism.

He informed this to union Foreign affairs ministry, OSD Rajasekhar in Delhi when the latter called on him.

The former MP has spoken to the official who is a native of Nalgonda district. He said that Telangana government is implementing welfare programs like no other states.

Vinod asked him to visit to the state and its important meeting on development. He apprised him of 24 hour water to crops, rythubandhu, bhima, pensions, ease of doing good business, drinking water to remote villages, lakes revival, agriculture growth and rise in production among others.

Prime minister NarendraModi has appointed Rajasekhar to coordinate with all states in the country to address related issues in addition to foreign affairs. Vinod Kumar asked the top official to extend support to address state issues at national level.

The Telangana government is noted for industrial policy, new revenue act, irrigation systems, reforms in financial sector and push for rapid growth. The TRS leader appealed to the official to attract more tourists to the state and be part of state development.

Multiple schemes are meant for farmers welfare being followed by others he said. Welfare is top priority as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed for all round development. No other stares are spending such huge funds like ours.