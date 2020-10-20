Violations took  place in environmental approvals of Kaleswaram irrigation project: NGT

National Green Tribubal (NGT) today pronounced its verdict in the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project issue. It said that several violations took places in the issue of obtaining environmental clearances. It said that it had identified several violations while granting the environmental permissions to the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project.

It said that the responsibility to provide relief measures lied on the state government as the project has already been completed. Making it clear that the designs have been prepared to provide irrigation water besides the designs of the drinking water, it said that the union environmental ministry failed in taking them into consideration .it made it clear that the public interest could not be set aside although the irrigation project has multiple benefits.