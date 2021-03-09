28.4 C
Violence in Bhainsa is pre-planned: MP Aravind

BJP MP D. Aravind today claimed that the recent violence in Bhainsa was pre-planned. Speaking to media persons, he said that there was a need for all Hindus of the state to unite on the issue. He alleged that the violent mob had the support of the district collector of Nirmal.

            He said that he would write a letter on the issue to central intelligence forces. He demanded the state government to order an inquiry with a sitting judge on the Bhainsa violence. Targeting  the ruling TRS party MLC K. Kavitha he alleged that Kavitha had surpassed his brother and state minister KTR in the issue of land grabbing. He alleged that both CM KCR and his son KTR were indulging in vote bank politics and added that they were risking the lives of the Hindus. 

He termed State Home Minister Mahamood Ali as an inefficient home minister. He asked the state government to hand over law and order to them and added that they would teach  the state government on how to maintain law and order. 

