Violence in Jagitiyala leads to Jeevan Reddy’s house arrest

The farmers protest program held at Jagitiyala district headquarters demanding the establishment of paddy and corn procurement centers today led to violence. The farmers took out chalo Collectorate rally program for the fulfilment of their demands. However the police stalled the rally by citing the enforcement of Section 144 of CrPC.

They also took the political leaders from different political parties in preventive custody and kept them under house arrest. However some of the farmers under the aegis of United farmers forum managed to reach the district collectorate and raise slogans against the state government and demanded it to fulfill their demands. Some farmers have stopped the police from arresting the farmers union leaders by lying before a police van. Some farmers have also pelted stones smashing the glasses of police vehicles. This has led to tense movements in the area.

The police took the local leader from Congress party and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy under house arrest. Huge contingents of police forces have also been deployed in the district headquarters to avoid any kind of violent incident.