October 27, 2020

Telugu Cinema News

 Viswant Duddumpudi, Malavika Satheeshan’s Boyfriend For Hire First Look Unveiled

054

Viswant Duddumpudi and Malavika Satheeshan starrer rom-com Boyfriend For Hire (BFH) directed by Santosh Kambhampati has completed the entire shooting part and the film is getting ready for release.

The makers have unveiled first look poster of the film today. The poster shows actress Malavika Satheeshan carrying hero Viswant Duddumpudi on her shoulders. Both are seen joyful here. The poster looks interesting and it’s a perfect concept for a rom-com film.

Venu Madhav Peddi and K Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Swastika Cinema and Prime Show Entertainment. Gopi Sundar scores music and songs will be released soon.

DOP is Bala Saraswathi. Vijay Vardhan is the editor.

Pooja Ramachandran and Madhunandhan play important roles.

Cast: Viswant Duddumpudi, Malavika Satheeshan, Pooja Ramachandran, Madhunandan, Raja Ravindra, Harshavardhan, Sivanarayana (Appaji), Rupa Laxmi, Nellore Sudarshan

Technical Crew:
Direction: Santosh Kambhampati
Producers: Venu Madhav Peddi and K Niranjan Reddy
Banners: Swastika Cinema and Prime Show Entertainment
Executive Producer: Asrin Reddy
Music Director: Gopi Sunder
DOP: Bala Saraswathi
Editing: Vijay Vardhan
PRO: Vamsi Shekar
Poster design: Anil Bhanu

