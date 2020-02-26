Volunteering and its Surprising health benefits

In this fast-paced world, where everything is changing, volunteering brings a lot of difference in the lives of others. Do you know that on an average, people are spending 52 hours per year to volunteer in their free time. Volunteering releases your stress hormones by enhancing self-confidence. Besides, it is a fun way of meeting new people in a new environment.

The power volunteering

In the words of Randy, Lewis volunteering is “No greatness without goodness”. Hence, it’s one of the noble activities that needs to be inculcated from childhood.

Most of the time, the main motto of volunteering is to help others in various ways. According to research, approximately 63% of Americans, 25% of the adult population devote their time towards sharing their knowledge, energy, time and make a difference in the society.

Ways to volunteer

So, wondering how to volunteer in your free time

Offering help to a family through nurturing their children, Caring for elderly parents, taking them for shopping, inviting them for a walk etc.

Read stories at government schools, take children to field trips by spending Saturdays with them, mowing and beautifying the school garden, and helping educators in their daily schedules.

Tutor a student by teaching them life skills like sewing, cooking, repairs etc.

Volunteering at a hospital by sitting with patients, pushing wheelchairs for the needy persons, manning information booths, working with children

This will be a better way of showing gratitude that promotes health. Moreover, according to statistics, people aged 35-44 are more interested in volunteering.

Health benefits of volunteering