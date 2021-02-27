Vote for Vanidevi: KK, Nagender appeal graduates

TRS MP K Keshava Rao and MLA Danam Nagender today appealed to the graduate voters in the city to vote for the TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi in the upcoming graduate MLC Polls.

At a program for preparing for graduate MLC polls with party leaders they addressed a meeting in the city here. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Vanidevi and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Keshava Rao has informed that Vanidevi is a noted educationist. Having been toured extensively in the world as the daughter of former prime minister late P V Narsimha Rao, Vanidevi is capable of addressing the issues of the graduates.

Vanidevi is the head of educational institutions and rolled thousands of graduates. She is aware of the problems of the educated and graduates and will work to address the same on voting her to victory, he said.

Nagender said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has honoured PV Narasimha Rao by offering the MLC ticket to Vanidevi. She is worth focusing on the related issues and it is time for supporting her in the MLC polls, Nagender said.

Vijayalakshmi said that Vanidevi is a well known educationist and aware of graduate issues. She is noted for rolling about 1.50 lakh graduates so far through her educational institutions, Vijayalakshmi said.

Vanidevi said that she is in the poll fray taking a call from the chief minister. She said that she will work for the cause of the graduates if voted to power. Vaniddevi said that she is more aware of the issues than the candidates of other political parties. I thank the chief minister for this opportunity, she said.