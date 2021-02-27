Vote for Vanidevi: Srinivas, Prashant ask graduate voters

Ministers V Srinivas Goud and V Prashanth Reddy today said that the TRS rank and file should work for victory of Surabhi Vanidevi in the graduate MLC polls.

The ministers hit out at the BJP and the Congress for indulging in blame game for the polls. While the BJP regime is burdening people with fuel price hike, the congress is as usual making false charges, they said.

Though IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave details of jobs offered in the state and the opposition parties are making false charges, they said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has selected Surabhi Vanidevi as the TRS candidate for graduate MLC polls for Hyderabad Mahabub Nagar and Ranga Reddy segment.

Despite being the daughter of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Vanidevi maintains a low profile. She is aware of education and issues pertaining to the graduates and educated in the state and elsewhere they said.

It is apt to select Vanidevi as the TRS candidate at a time when the state government conducts birth centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao.

KCR offers a fitting tribute to the former prime minister who rode the nation to the next level of financial reforms and robust growth, the ministers said.

They accused the opposition parties of mudslinging during the polls and stall development through filing false cases. The government is in the forefront of welfare and development in all sectors.

With support by TSiPASS the government brings huge investments and employment for state development they said. No other BJP ruled states are able to give many jobs as Telangana is doing. If the BJP proves it wrong we are ready to resign, they said.

The ministers asked the graduate voters to see that the TRS candidate wins the polls for development and addressing their problems. The polls are crucial for our victory and it is possible with active coordination they asserted. They attended a poll preparatory meeting in Mahabubnagar here and asked the party activists and leaders to take the schemes to the doorsteps of the people.

Unlike other states KCR offers Rs 10000 per acre to farmers under rythu bandhu, besides free 24 hours power, rythu bhima of Rs 5 lakh they said. With all details Minister KT Rama Rao gave details of jobs offered and the opposition could not digest it they charged.

Our schemes are ideal at national level and poor are benefiting a lot they claimed. This can be attributed to the vision of TRS boss and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. We hope the graduates will support Vanidevi to win, they hoped.