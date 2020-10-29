VP inaugurates Green Building Congress 2020 & calls for a Cleaner & Greener India

Green Building Congress 2020, India’s flagship event on Green Built Environment was inaugurated by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India.

CII’s Indian Green Building Council is hosting the 18th edition of ‘Green Building Congress’ on October 29, 30 & 31.The 3-day conference is being held virtually on CII HIVE platform. The theme for Green Building Congress 2020 is ‘Hygiene, Health and Wellbeing in Green Built Environment’.

Delivering the inaugural address of Green Building Congress 2020, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Honourable Vice-President of India said “Climate change is as real as daylight. It is imperative for Nations to strike a balance between economic development and environmental protection. Economy and ecology can coexist, if one respects nature and panchabutas or the elements of nature”. For economy and ecology to coexist, Green Buildings are the need of the hour”, he added. The Vice-President called upon CII and IGBC to advance the green building movement further and green more and more villages in the country.

Sharing his views on the conference Mr Jamshyd Godrej, Past President CII said “Green Buildings are a huge opportunity to slow down a rapidly warming earth. Action by businesses to promote and use green buildings will be a competitive advantage for decades. The Green Building Congress has always been a platform to facilitate advancing green building movement in the country”

In his opening remarks, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said “The Indian Government has committed a reduction in the emissions intensity of its GDP by 35 per cent before 2030, from 2005 level. CII is fully committed to support the Government of India in achieving this and CII will continue to facilitate embracing sustainable principles alongside the development agenda”

Sharing his views on the occasion, V Suresh, Chairman IGBC, said “The Green Building Movement in India is growing from strength to strength. The Green Building Congress is a flagship event of the country on Green Buildings and Green Built Environment. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of the event has been aptly selected to address Hygiene, Health & Wellbeing”. “The objective of Green Building Congress is to enable wider adoption of Green Building design, products, equipment and technologies. We aim to facilitate 10 billion Sq.ft of Green Footprint in the country by 2022, when India celebrates75th year of Independence.” he added

The Green Building Congress 2020 features a 3-day virtual conference and a 30-dayonline Expo that showcases the latest green building technologies, green products and services. The event is supported by Word GBC and 13 countries through their respective Green Building Councils – Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

The event marked the launch of Coffee Table Book comprising of 100 green building projects in the country, IGBC green building rating systems on Healthcare, Logistics, Warehouses & Cold storages and Net Zero Water.

More than 80 eminent speakers are converging at the event, covering a wide array of subjects in green built environment. With over 20 international speakers sharing their experiences, the Green Building Congress is offering delegates a unique opportunity to learn about international best practices in green buildings.

The 30 days of Green Building Congress Expo would showcase more than150green products on display, showcasing the best and latest green trends and technologies. The expo is offering the delegates an opportunity to visit the stalls virtually, learn about the products, and interact with the product manufacturers and service providers.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001,with a vision ‘to enable sustainable built environment for all’. CII has been facilitating wider adoption of green building concepts by working closely with stakeholders in advancing the green building movement in the country. With a Green Building footprint of 7.61 billion sq ft, and with over 6,055 projects adopting CII-IGBC’s 27 rating systems, the Green Building movement in India has been advancing at a rapid pace and transforming India, into one of the global leaders in green built environment.