December 21, 2019

We are focusing on formalization and modernization of Indian economy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the Centre has brought number of reforms to lay a strong foundation to make India a five trillion dollar economy. Addressing the annual conference of industry body Assocham in New Delhi today, Mr Modi said, in the last five years, the country has strengthened itself so much that such goals can be set and achieved. He said, entire country has to come together and fulfil their duties to achieve the target.

The Prime Minister said, five years ago, the Indian economy was running towards destruction and his Government has changed that and brought discipline and positivity. Prime Minister said, government wants to formalise and modernise the economy.

He said, Government is working dedicatedly to end inverted duty and in the last few budgets, it has been considered. Mr Modi said, due to this, the cost of manufacturing in India is gradually reducing. He said, now a company gets registered in just a few hours and not weeks.

