We are giving 20000 liters free drinking water in GHMC limits: KTR

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao today said that the State Government was giving 20000 liters of free drinking water to all the residents of GHMC. He urged the tap owners to link their Aadhar cards with their connection numbers. He made these remarks while replying to questions raised by some MLCs of the state during question hour in State Legislative Council.

Speaking on the occasion he greeted all the members on the occasion of world water day. He said that it was Matter pleasure that a discussion on the water issue was being discussed in the legislative council on the world water day. He said that the state capital used to witness fights for drinking water in the past and added that the chief minister of the state KCR had taken steps to prevent drinking water problems till the year 2050 while noting that they are constructing Kesavapur reservoir by spending Rs. 4700 crore as part of their plans.

He said that they were also supplying Krishna water to the city from Sunkesula reservoir by spending Rs. 14500 crore. He said that they would have to spend Rs. 500 crore for the implementation of free drinking water supply scheme in the GHMC limits. He said that they would extend the deadline to fix up water meters to all the taps in the corporation limits till the end of April next month.

He also said that they were providing the free drinking water in all the slum areas of the GHMC. He said that the ground water levels had gone up a lot due to the decisions of the state government. He urged the residents of the city and the state to set up individual soak pits in their limits.