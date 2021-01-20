We complete projects to ensure water for two crops: KCR

The Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekhar Rao today expressed happiness and satisfaction over the Kaleswaram project getting completed and the water is pumped uninterruptedly as planned. The CM congratulated the Water Resources Department officials, working agencies and officials from other departments for their efforts in completing the project on a fast track. The CM instructed the officials concerned to fill the tanks and reservoirs this summer with the water stored now at the full level at the all the Barrage. He wanted the officials to prepare Project-wise Operational Guidelines and implement the same. He wanted other major projects in the state should be completed with the same spirit with which the Kaleswaram Project was completed.

The CM visited the Laxmi Barrage constructed at Medigadda. The CM along with his wife Shobha, state Ministers and other leaders paid floral tributes to the Godavari waters. The CM recalled his experiences while constructing the project.

“The Telangana farming community has faced hardships for decades. We have resolved in the initial stages that once Telangana State is formed, farmers should get adequate water supply for two crops and that will be the result of getting Telangana State. We have planned a strategy of constructing a barrage at a point after river Godavari and Pranahita joins so that more water for more time can be pumped. After a technical survey was done by the WAPCOS, it was decided to construct a barrage at Medigadda point. We have estimated that with 16.17 TMC storage capacity if the Barrage is constructed on a 100 MTs height, water can be pumped for 7 months in a year. Whatever we planned it is happening as it is now. 16.17 TMC of water is stored at a height of 99.7 Meters. Constructions have happened as we planned. Pumping of water is also happening without any problem as planned. From Medigadda Point, water is stored till 54 Kms in Pranahita and 42 KMs in Godavari rivers. Barrages are brimming with water and they are looking like the sea. Water from Medigadda will reach Yellampalli, Mid Maneru, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla Reservoirs every year come what may! Arrangments are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleswaram. If need be, water will be pumped to the SRSP from Kaleswaram. The Kaleswaram Project had redrawn the Irrigation Map of the Telangana State. Taking inspiration from the Kaleswaram Project, works on Tupakulagudem Barrage, Dummugudem Barrage of the Sitarama Project are being completed speedily. We want to complete all these projects quickly and put an end to the farmers’ hardships once and for all in the state and this is our aim, “the CM said.

“We have taken up construction of the Kaleswaram project as a Yagnam. Thousands of workers toiled 365 days even in the hottest 50 degrees temperatures. The officials have solved the problems like the land acquisition, crossings with lot of knack and presence of mind. I am very happy that the project, which is of immense help and need to the farmers, has become operational. It is a matter of satisfaction that the dreams of Telangana farmers have been realised and a solution to the drinking water problems is reached,” the CM said.

“Set up Control Rooms at Medigadda Barrage, Dummugudem Barrage. Prepare Operational Rules for all the projects and implement them on timely basis,” the CM instructed the officials.

Ministers Koppula Eswar, Gangula Kamalakar, E Dayakar Rao, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Rajat Kumar, CM Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Water Resources Department E-in-Cs Muralidhar Rao, Venkateswarlu, Pedapalli MP Venkatesh Neta, Pedapalli, Warangal Rural ZP Chairpersons Putta Madhu, Gandra Jyothi, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Gandra Venkatram Reddy, Portika Chander, Divakar Rao, Manohar Reddy, MLCs Puranam Satheesh, Naradasu Laxman Rao and others participated in the program.