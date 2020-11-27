We have given  respect  to arya vyasa community: Minister KTR

State Minister KTR today said that the party had given due respect to the promised to Arya Vysya community people of the state.

Addressing a meeting of the Arya Vysya community in the city, KTR said that they had implemented welfare and development programs irrespective of the caste and communities. He said that the chief minister of the state KCR was ruling the state by giving equal importance to implementation of welfare programs and development programs. He urged the voters of the city think about the leader who is taking the state on the path of development.

KTR urged the Arya Vysya people to get into politics. Responding to a request of the representatives of the community for the formation of Arya Vysya corporation he said that he would take their request to the notice of the CM. The minister made it clear that the development of the poor people was possible only when the state had earned income. He said that they had implemented several programs for the welfare of the poor people of the state.

Citing that law and order maintenance is very important for attracting investments, he urged the people to observe the successful maintenance of the law and order situation in the GHMC limits.