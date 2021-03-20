We have issued 3.59 lakh white ration cards:  Gangula

State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar today said that the State government had issued 3,59,974 white ration cards in the state so far. He said that they had received 9,41,641 applications for the issuance of the white ration cards. He revealed these figures while replying to questions of the members of the house during question hour in the ongoing budget session of State Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they had rejected 92000 applications so far and added that the applications of 488775 were under process. He made it clear that the process of the issuance of the food security process was a continuous process. He said that they had given 44734 white ration cards in Hyderabad during the last three years and added that another 97 thousand cards were pending in the state capital.

The minister said that they died not issue the new cards due to the spread of Covid 19 virus in the state. He assured the house that they would issue the white ration cards to all eligible family of the state. He told the house that the provision of the ration rice would be discontinued if the beneficiary did not avail the for three months in a row.