October 20, 2020

We will create history by winning in Dubbaka, says Uttam

TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today released letter written by party president Sonia Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of corona virus.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today said that they would create history by winning in the upcoming by-polls in Dubbaka assembly constituency. He made these remarks while addressing the gathering of the party workers at the 30th  Rajiv Gandhi Sadhbavana Yatra memorial program held at Charminar of the city. The TPCC president hoisted the party flag on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the country has more connectivity than China thanks to the efforts made by the former PM of the country Rajiv Gandhi. He alleged that the present rulers of the country were ruling the state by dividing on the basis of religion. He made it clear that the congress party would remain in the hearts of the people of the country as a secular party. Making it clear that there is no differences in the congress party on the basis of the caste, creed and race he said that the congress party was the only party that would do social  justice.

Targeting ruling TRS Party, he alleged that the ruling party was working only to earn commissions and not for the people of the state. Reddy said that the congress party was the same party which brought independence to the country and created separate Telangana state. He asked the party workers to feel proud to be the party worker.

