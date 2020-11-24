We will hoist BJP flag on GHMC: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of state for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that the BJP would hoist its flag on GHMC after the upcoming local body elections. He made these remarks during his election campaign for the party candidate Uma Ramesh Yadav in Kacheguda division.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders had forgotten about their promise to build double bedroom houses to the homeless poor families of the corporation. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders had distributed the flood relief amount of Rs.10,000 to each flood affected family of the corporation in a haphazard manner. He claimed that 40 people died in the recent floods in the city. Referring to the promise of the TRS leaders to beautify Musi river by spending Rs.4,000 crore , he said that no development of the Musi river had taken place so far. He said that the ruling party leaders had cheated the people after securing their votes. Referring to the statements of the TRS leaders that they have spent Rs.67,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy asked them in whose pockets the funds had gone.

He alleged that the TRS party leaders were provoking communal tensions by joining hands with MIM party. Targeting CM KCR and his family, he wondered if the Kalwakuntla family had any right to question the BJP and its leaders. He said that the people of the state were aspiring for a political change in Telangana and Hyderabad. He said that the people of Bihar and Haryana and Karnataka had put an end to family rule. He said that 80 percent municipalities were ruled by the BJP and added that the saffron party was in power in 17 states of the country. He claimed that efficient India was being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while wondering if the opposition parties would call it autocracy.