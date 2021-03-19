We will hoist national flag on April 1 in Vijayawada: VH

Senior Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao today said that they would hoist national flag at Vijayawada based Gymakhana grounds on April 1. He alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR had forgotten about national flag festival.

He said that although Independence Day was being held since the last 75 years, the rulers of the State and the Country had country had forgotten about the National Flag festival held by Telugu people. He said that the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi had hoisted the national flag for the first time on April 1,1921 at the AICC conference held in Vijayawada.

He said that they had decided to hoist the national flag to celebrate their the 100 years of the event. He said that there was a need to tell about the maker of the national flag pingali Venkaiah to future generations. He said that APCC president Dr. Sailajanath and Former MP Harsha Kumar would also take Part in the event along with him.