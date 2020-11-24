We will never compromise in the issue of security of women, children: CM YS Jagan

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today said that they would never compromise in the issue of providing security to women and children of the state. He made these remarks after launching Abhay program, a joint venture between state and the central government. The project would be implemented under the supervision of the transport department of the state.

The CM launched the project through virtual mode from his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he said that they had launched project for the safety and security of women and children of the state. He said that they had already launched Amma Vodi and Cheyootha schemes for the welfare of the women. He also said that they were registering house plots in the name of the women of the state. Jagan said that they had provided 50 percent reservations to the women in nominated posts and added that they had made women leaders of the party as the state deputy chief minister and home minister. He said that they would march ahead to achieve political economical empowerment of the women. He said that they had become a role model for the entire country by enacting Disha Act in the state and added that they had also set up Disha police stations across the country.

The CM said that they had also set up special Disha courts for the women and added that Disha app was also developed for the women of the state. The CM further said that they had appointed women police officers in all village and ward secretariats of the state. Commenting on the Abhay app, the CM said that the app would allow the women and girls to travel in all auto rikshaws and cabs without any fears.