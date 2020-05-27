We will not forget sacrifices of party workers: Chandrababu

Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu today said that they would not forget the sacrifices made by the party workers while serving it. He made these remarks while addressing the party leaders and workers during the annual conclave of the party Mahanadu.

Addressing the party leaders and workers through zoom app, he termed the last year as the year of unfortunate incidents. He alleged that the party workers were harassed and were made to suffer financial losses by the ruling party. He also reminded that some of the party workers also went to jail for no fault of theirs. He alleged that conspiracies were also unleashed to ensure the surrender of the party workers through threats.

Naidu made it clear that the party workers did not succumb to the pressure of the ruling party leaders even after losing their family members. He said that he was bowing to the feat of the party workers, who did not leave the party even after experiencing so many problems. Recalling the services rendered by the party, he said that the party had implemented several innovative programs for the development of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state. He added that the TDP had transformed Hyderabad into a world class city during its rule. He also said that they had also developed Cyberabad city along with twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

He said that the development of Hyderabad was now yielding good results in Telangana State. He said that they had always worked for the people of the state irrespective of the fact whether in power or not. He said that the party was in power for 22 years and in opposition for 16 years in its entire history of 38 years.