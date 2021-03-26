We will transform Mahbubnagar into a green district: Harish Rao

State Finance Minister T. Harish Rao today said that the main objective of the Chief Minister of the State KCR was to transform Mahbubnagar district into a Green Hub. He said that the credit for completing all the pending irrigation projects goes to CM in the state. He said that they were providing irrigation water farmers by completing Koilsagar, Kalwakurthy , Bhima, Nettempadu projects. Replying to questions raised by MLAs of the stage during question hour he said that they would complete Palamuru Ranga reddy lift irrigation project on a war footing and provide water to the Mahbubnagar district.

He said that the Chief Minister had already held a review meeting on the project and added that they were taking steps to resigned it to provide water to the last Ayacutt. He said that they were also increasing the capacity of the reservoirs of the state. Citing that they are receiving 3250 cusecs of water at Gudipallh reservoir , he said that 1250 cusecs of water was being sent to Achampeta canal.

Targeting opposition political Parties he alleged that some rivals of the state government were filing cases in courts in order to stall the projects. He said that they had solved all court cases and added that their focus would be on completing all the pending projects.