Webinar on  Communication Technologies in the post-COVID World

Under the dynamic leadership of the visionary, Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, University Grants Commission, the Department of Communication organized an international webinar on 9 October on the Communication Technologies in the post-COVID World.

Distinguished speakers from Texas A&M University, Corpus-Christi, USA; UNESCO Chair on Community Media, Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad; and Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, Arizona State University, USA, shared their valuable insights on the topic. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. AnanthaBabbili, from Texas A&M, dwelled upon the prospects that India and the US can offer not only for their internal demands but also for the rest of the world during the pandemic. Prof. Vinod Pavarala from the University of Hyderabad discussed the crucial role played by the community radio stations in India during the pandemic and reflected on the future of such small-scale media in the digital era of the media and communication globally. Dr. Uttaran Dutta from Arizona State University highlighted the need of searching new approaches to co-create avenues that bridge the information-divide margins and on the possibilities of co-designing information solutions for equitable and sustainable social transformation in geographically remote underserved spaces.

Students and Faculty from the EFLU headquarters in Hyderabad, Regional Campuses in Shillong and Lucknow and others attended the webinar and made it a success.