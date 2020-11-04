20.2 C
Webinar on Physical Fitness and Yoga at MANUU Today

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Directorate of Physical Education and Sports is organizing One Day National Webinar “Importance of Physical Fitness and Yoga During the Pandemic Situation” on  November 5 from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

            According to Prof. Abul Kalam, Director, Directorate of Distance Education and Chairman, Sports Monitoring Committee, MANUU, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c will grace the occasion. Dr. K V Rajasekhar, HCU, Dr. Arun Kumar Sao, DHGU, Sagar, MP, Dr. Ritu Sharma, Editor in Chief, Being Mindful, Bhopal, Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh, DSVV, Haridwar are the guest speakers of the webinar.

            E- Certificate will be provided for the participants who fill the feedback form at the end of the webinar. For registration visit link https://forms.gle/rHQZKhCaNzYwB7et6. This webinar will go live on IMC, MANUU youtube channel via streamyard. The Webinar live streaming Link  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t2K3tbSwtY.

            Dr. Ashwani, Associate Professor, Dept. of Education and Training is the webinar Coordinator and Dr. A Kaleemulla, Deputy Director, DPE & Sports, MANUU is the Convener of the webinar.

