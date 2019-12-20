Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Qatar International Cup

Former world champion, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the women’s 49kg category gold medal to open India’s account at the 6th Qatar International Cup in Doha today. Chanu bagged gold with an effort of 194 kg in the Olympic qualifying event, with the points which will come in handy when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done. The 24-year-old Manipuri lifted 83kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk to finish on top of the podium. However, it was a performance way below her personal best of 201 kg.