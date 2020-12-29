Welcome Farm laws if give MSP: Niranjan Reddy

After protesting new farm laws of the centre, the Telangana government today took a significant turn to welcome the same if they really offer an MSP to farm produce.

Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy has said that the new farm laws of the Centre are to be followed by selling one to two crops. He told media after participating in development programs in Kalwakurty Reddy said that the government will welcome the farm laws if they are promising to give MSP and protect farmers’ interests.

Let us see that the farm laws give MSP to our produce he said adding that by selling two crops we will come to know what they actually are. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself promising to give MSP we as the state has to follow with no other go he said. As per Constitution, the states have to follow the laws of the centre which can decide the MSP he said. Ours is a farmers welfare policy and give are 7515 cr to farmers under rythu bandhu, he claimed. In two days we gave Rs 1619 cr to about 30 lakhs of farmers the minister said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao started a unique Rythu vedika to. Provide MSP as the farmers should unite now he suggested. The opposition parties politicized on regulatory farming supported by farmers. We give MSP for fine rice as we offer Rs 1888 per quintal.