Why are BJP leaders not affectionate towards Ram Mandir of Bhadrachalam?

Speaking about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP Govt at the Centre has been doing injustice with Telangana since the beginning. He said Telangana remained neglected in the Union Budgets since 2014. Further, he said that the promises which were made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were yet to be fulfilled. He ridiculed Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay’s attempts to incite communal hatred in Telangana. “BJP leaders often talk about Ram Mandir. We are also Hindus and we are not against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But why BJP leaders are not showing similar affection with Ram Mandir of Bhadrachalam. Why is the BJ Govt trying to give away temple lands to private parties?” he asked.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the people to elect Congress candidates to restore morality in politics and democracy in Telangana