Why Javadekar, Smriti Irani in city : Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav today slammed the BJP leaders for roping in national leaders for GHMC polls in the city. He accused them of resorting to false information campaign in the polls that as many as 40000 Rohingyas are living in the city.

Addressing a press conference here he lashed out that what for Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani are coming to Hyderabad. If there are many Rohingyas in the city then what the BJP regime in the Centre is doing so far he asked.

He asked the BJP leaders to refrain from such nefarious designs to spread hatred and communal strife. This is not being seen good by the political parties he said.



The minister further sought to know whether union deputy home minister G Kishan Reddy is talking true or any fake comments on the same. Why the Centre did not give flood relief funds after two months of appeal by the state government.

He took serious exception to the BJP ministers from the centre for campaigning in the GHMC polls which are local in Hyderabad. The minister suggested the BJP to desist from disturbing peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad city just for the polls.

The minister slammed the BJP state president Bandhi Sanjay for his remarks of surgical strikes on Old city. They can do at borders to protect from terror attacks or china he reportedly said. Srinivas yadav expressed wonder as to why the BJP ministers came here. I could not understand why the Centre is trying to hoodwink people of the city by denying them flood relief funds he said.

The minister said that despite its false promises the BJP will not win the polls. The TRS welfare programs will get the ruling party seats to retain the Mayor post and surpass 104 seats mark he hoped. The minister charged that the Congress released a manifesto which is impossible to implement. They lost faith in the people and the opposition cannot win the seats he opined.