February 24, 2021

Withdrawal on Feb 26 as nomination ends, Graduate MLC polls on March 14

Filing of the Nominations by candidates of political parties for biennial graduate MLC polls for Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad – Ranga Reddy segments ended today.

TRS candidate for Hyderabad segment Vanidevi, daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, has filed her nomination here.

Being the last day she filed her nomination again as the one she filed on Monday was not as per format of the election commission.

The TRS leaders accompanied her during the nomination to the concerned officials.

While the withdrawal of the Nominations is on February 26, left parties candidate Jayasarathi Reddy too filed his nomination for Warangal- Nalgonda-Khammam segment.

All the main parties like TRS, Congress, BJP, lefts independent candidates are vying for the two segments.

The polls to be held on March 24 from 8 am to 4 pm according to a notification. And the results of the same to be announced on March 17.

