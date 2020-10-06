22 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 7, 2020

Navyamedia
0104
Woman makes futile attempt to commit suicide

A woman from Godavarikhani of Peddapalle district today tried to commit suicide by jumping from a building on high court premises. However, the high court security staff prevented her from taking the extreme step. Kavitha took the extreme step after being dejected by the delay caused in the hearing of his case.

 She lodged a complaint against one Murali alleging that the latter had committed rape on her on April 11 this year. The case has been lying pending since then. The delay in the delivery of the justice to her has prompted her to take the extreme step.

