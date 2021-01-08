Women commission to work 24 hrs: Sunitha Lakshma Reddy

Telangana State women Commission chairperson, and former minister V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy today said that she will address issues of women and girls in the state.

At a program she took oath as the chairperson of the women commission here at Budha Bhavan office along with other members including — Revathi Rao, Eshwari Bai, Lakshmi, Padma, Shaheen Afroze and Uma.

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the event and extended greetings to the chairperson and the members. Later Sunitha Lakshma Reddy vowed to work 24 hours to protect the rights of the women and the girls.

The commission will work in coordinator with She teams to safeguard their security and interests she said. I will discharge duties as per directions of the government Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR entrusted me this responsibility for women and the girls, she added. The people will see a friendly women commission now onwards as friendly policing in the state.

We will identify some spots in the city and tackle the cases with women cells Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said. Those women and girls facing any problems can dial 108 and file complaints, she added.