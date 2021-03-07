31.5 C
Women employees get casual leave on international women day March 8: CS

Telangana Government base declared  a holiday for women employees on March 8 to mark the occasion of international women day.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to give a holiday for the same on the account of international women day on March, 8 Monday.
Accordingly, Somesh kumar, Chief Secretary government of Telangana informed that as per instructions of the Chief Minister a casual leave is being offered to the women staff.
In a release Somesh kumar said that the  government has declared special causal leave on March 8 to all women employees as it is  being celebrating as international women’s day.

