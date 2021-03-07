Women’s panel chairperson heaps praises on CM KCR

The chairperson of Telangana State women’s commission Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy today heaped praises on Chief Minister of the state KCR and said that the CM had given a lot of importance to the women in all sectors of Telangana.

She made these remarks while addressing a gathering after releasing a book ‘Empower to Transform’ written by writer Neeraja Bandi on the issues of problems faced by the women on the eve of international women’s day. . She later cut a cake along with the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Suntha called upon the women of the state to achieve equal place like their male counterparts . She said that the international women’s day was celebrated to celebrate the achievements of the women’s of the world. She said that there was a need for the women to achieve progress in their respective fields. She said that the state government had recognised the need for the women to achieve success and added that the CM KCR was giving importance to the women of the state and giving several important posts to them. She said that the state government had set up She Teams and Bharosa centers for the protection of the women of the state. Sunitha said that she would work hard for the development of the women of the state.