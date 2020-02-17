Workshop on Entrepreneurship Skills for Researchers  at UoH

Technology Industrial Liaison and Entrepreneurship Unit (TIE-U) of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organized a one day workshop on Entrepreneurship Skills for Researchers (ESR 2020) on February 11 on the occasion of ‘International day for women and girls in science’.

The workshop was a first in a series of outreach programs to be organized under the project ENPRENDIA (Enhancing female entrepreneurship in INDIA) which aims at enhancing the women entrepreneurship in India and is co-funded by ERASMUS+ program of the European union. The workshop focused on encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among young researchers and served as a unique platform for them to interact and network with entrepreneurs to translate the research from laboratory to market.

Over eighty researchers from diverse fields of science and engineering participated in the workshop. Speakers included Prof. R. Kalpana Sastry, former joint director, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Prof. Jyothi, Dean, School of Management Studies, Prof. G. S. Prasad, Director, TIEU-University of Hyderabad, Dr. Sudha, Managing Director, K N group of companies, and Dr. Arunasree, Faculty, School of Life Sciences and Managing Director, Mark Therapeutics.

The lectures motivated and trained the participants and connected them to the entrepreneurs and trainers. Participants were made aware about the existing schemes for financial support to startups and the incubation opportunities within University of Hyderabad. The need for good market research, team building, and overcoming challenges by positive attitude and incessant perseverance as a key to success were emphasized by the speakers. The workshop was co-ordinated by Dr. Swati Ghosh Acharyya of School of Engineering Science and Technology, Prof. Jyothi of School of Management Studies and Prof. G. S. Prasad, Director, TIE-U, University of Hyderabad.