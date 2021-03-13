WORLD CLASS STATE OF ART CHILDRENS HOSPITAL AT TIRUPATI SOON ON DONATION BASIS- TTD CHAIRMAN

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to establish a State of the Art Paediatric Super Speciality Hospital in collaboration with Mumbai based Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy Pvt Ltd. (UIC) who has come forward to take up the project on donation basis.

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and UIC CEO and MD Sanjay K Singh inked the landmark MoU in the presence of TTD Chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy to set up the state of art paediatric hospital in the pilgrim city of Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, the TTD Chairman said the venture was part of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s vision after bifurcation of united AP to set up super speciality Children’s’ Hospitals at Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam which led to TTD board resolve for same.

TTD EO said the TTD will soon conduct Bhumi puja for the new children’s hospital which will be part of SVIMS super speciality and the UIC apart from bearing the entire construction cost of Rs.300crore, will take up the operational management also for a few years.

The UIC CEO and MD Sanjay Singh said it was a great privilege to collaborate with world renowned Hindu religious organization like TTD and commence a noble project meant for health care of children at the lotus feet of Venkateswara.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD FA&CAO O Balaji, CE Ramesh Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, CMO Dr Narmada and others were present.